DC's Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Animated Movie Coming In 2024
This year's San Diego Comic-Con is quieter than conventions from previous years. This is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild of America strikes, which are currently shaking up Hollywood. That said, the event has produced some interesting news on the superhero movie front, including details about an animated "Watchman" flick. However, one of the most exciting takeaways pertains to an animated adaptation of Marv Wolfman's legendary "Crisis on Infinite Earths" storyline.
DC announced that the movie, titled "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths," will be released in 2024. The studio hasn't provided any information about the plot yet, but if it's anything like the comics, it will be an ambitious crossover event that features a host of characters from the DC Universe. With that in mind, let's look back at Wolfman's iconic story and speculate about which characters will feature in the upcoming adaptation. Of course, the big question is: how many of them will make it out of the movie alive?
Expect a high body count in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths
Released in 1985, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is a 12-issue saga about multiversal madness. The series tells the story of the Anti-Monitor, a supervillain who wants to wipe out all of the universes and their inhabitants. As such, heroes from across the multiverse must band together and try to put a stop to the cosmic baddie, but some of them don't live to tell the tale.
The original comic book storyline is notable for its high body count, with characters such as Barry Allen, Lois Lane, Bruce Wayne, and Hal Jordan among the prominent victims of the war to save the multiverse from the Anti-Matter's crusade of destruction. It remains to be seen how loyal "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" will be to the source material, but the film will undoubtedly feature some notable casualties. Fans can expect members of the Justice League — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc. — to make an appearance, along with other characters from DC lore.
Of course, this isn't the first time that the story has been adapted. The saga was previously brought to The CW's "Arrowverse" and told through episodes of "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Batwoman."