DC's Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths Animated Movie Coming In 2024

Released in 1985, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" is a 12-issue saga about multiversal madness. The series tells the story of the Anti-Monitor, a supervillain who wants to wipe out all of the universes and their inhabitants. As such, heroes from across the multiverse must band together and try to put a stop to the cosmic baddie, but some of them don't live to tell the tale.

The original comic book storyline is notable for its high body count, with characters such as Barry Allen, Lois Lane, Bruce Wayne, and Hal Jordan among the prominent victims of the war to save the multiverse from the Anti-Matter's crusade of destruction. It remains to be seen how loyal "Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths" will be to the source material, but the film will undoubtedly feature some notable casualties. Fans can expect members of the Justice League — Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, etc. — to make an appearance, along with other characters from DC lore.

Of course, this isn't the first time that the story has been adapted. The saga was previously brought to The CW's "Arrowverse" and told through episodes of "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Batwoman."