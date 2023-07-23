Mortal Kombat 1 Teaser Unveils John Cena's Peacemaker, Omni-Man & Homelander

Not long after "Mortal Kombat 1" was announced, a leak hinted that certain characters from popular shows inspired by comic book-based source material would be on the roster. Now, it has officially been confirmed that Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker will enter the tournament in the twelfth entry of the long-running fighting game franchise.

While many revere the titles from the series for their hard-hitting fatality-happy one-on-one combat, the "Mortal Kombat" games are also known for the lineup of fighters players can select. The franchise has consistently invited various famous guests for certain games, like Jason Voorhees, RoboCop, the Xenomorph alien, and even Kratos, to join fan favorites like Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, and Scorpion.

"Mortal Kombat 1," which takes place in the New Era timeline and was the result of Liu Kang becoming a god at the end of "Mortal Kombat 11," has released a teaser at San Diego Comic-Con for its upcoming Kombat Pack included in the premium and collector's edition of the game launching in September. It will feature known familiar faces like Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda. Newcomers to the fight include Omni-Man from "Invincible," Homelander from "The Boys," and Peacemaker from the DC series of the same name. It remains to be seen whether J.K. Simmons, Antony Starr, and John Cena will voice their respective characters in the latest "MK" installment.

At first glance, adding these three "heroes," who often don't play well with others, could seem like a random endeavor. However, hardcore fans can likely spot the method to the madness.