Ms. Marvel Returns From The Dead - As A Mutant - In New X-Men Preview
Contains spoilers for "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" #1
Ms. Marvel is officially resurrected as a mutant in a brand-new preview for the upcoming "X-Men: Hellfire Gala," revealing the character finally arriving at the mutant paradise of Krakoa alongside Charles Xavier and the rest of Marvel's mutants.
While Ms. Marvel's origin story is directly tied to the Inhumans, whose process of Terrigenesis led to her gaining stretchy, shape-shifting powers, Marvel Comics recently revealed the hero is going to become a mutant, too. Following her recent death in "The Amazing Spider-Man," Kamala's future became more apparent over the past week. The character will return as a mutant in a brand-new ongoing series, "Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant" from actor Iman Vellani and co-writer Sabir Pirzada, with art by Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham. The book will explore Kamala Khan's new normal as a member of the X-Men, but longtime fans can rest assured she will be reintroduced with her Inhuman origin intact.
A new preview for the annual "X-Men: Hellfire Gala," the yearly event that brings together mutants, non-mutants, and celebrities in celebration of mutantdom, shows Ms. Marvel being brought back to life on Krakoa and makes it clear she's even more unique than anyone realized.
Ms. Marvel meets her new superhero family
The "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" preview, by Gerry Duggan and R.B. Silva, which debuted via ComicBook.com, shows Emma Frost and Cyclops discussing how to introduce Kamala Khan to the X-Men and inform her of her mutant heritage, weeks before she dies in the pages of "The Amazing Spider-Man." Cyclops stresses that Ms. Marvel's life is complicated since she still lives with her family and has a secret identity, and he says he'll try to figure out a way to tell her the truth.
Obviously, Cyclops never spoke with Kamala, as the next page features Khan awakening from her resurrection in a confused state. Charles Xavier informs Kamala she is a mutant and welcomes her to Krakoa, while Hope Summers clears up her confusion, telling Ms. Marvel she's both Inhuman and mutant, which nobody realized was possible. Egg, a member of the team tasked with bringing deceased mutants back to life, adds that Kamala isn't just on Krakoa — she was pushed to the head of the resurrection line. The bizarre situation is obviously a lot of change for the young hero.
The "X-Men: The Hellfire Gala" synopsis can be read below, while the full preview can be found at ComicBook.com.
THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season...but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths...and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!
Ms. Marvel is becoming Marvel's next great mutant
Ms. Marvel becoming a mutant is a drastic change for the hero, but one that ultimately makes some sense considering the surprise revelation that Kamala Khan is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Synergizing the comics with the MCU is always risky, but maintaining Kamala's Inhuman origin while revealing she's a mutant is the best of both worlds, allowing Iman Vellani and other future writers of Khan to explore the new heritage of the character while keeping her past stories intact. One of the worries about the comics syncing to her MCU origin was what it might mean for Kamala's growth and whether her personal history would be retconned or changed. Thankfully, that doesn't appear to be the case.
Seeing Ms. Marvel interact with Marvel's mutant as one of the X-Men might take some getting used to, but with her resurrection, new costume, and potentially new home in the Marvel Universe, Kamala's latest journey is only beginning.
Readers can see Ms. Marvel return to life and join the X-Men in "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" #1 by Gerry Duggan and R.B. Silva; the special issue arrives in comic book stores Wednesday, July 26.