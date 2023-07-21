Ms. Marvel Returns From The Dead - As A Mutant - In New X-Men Preview

Marvel Comics

The "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" preview, by Gerry Duggan and R.B. Silva, which debuted via ComicBook.com, shows Emma Frost and Cyclops discussing how to introduce Kamala Khan to the X-Men and inform her of her mutant heritage, weeks before she dies in the pages of "The Amazing Spider-Man." Cyclops stresses that Ms. Marvel's life is complicated since she still lives with her family and has a secret identity, and he says he'll try to figure out a way to tell her the truth.

Obviously, Cyclops never spoke with Kamala, as the next page features Khan awakening from her resurrection in a confused state. Charles Xavier informs Kamala she is a mutant and welcomes her to Krakoa, while Hope Summers clears up her confusion, telling Ms. Marvel she's both Inhuman and mutant, which nobody realized was possible. Egg, a member of the team tasked with bringing deceased mutants back to life, adds that Kamala isn't just on Krakoa — she was pushed to the head of the resurrection line. The bizarre situation is obviously a lot of change for the young hero.

The "X-Men: The Hellfire Gala" synopsis can be read below, while the full preview can be found at ComicBook.com.

Marvel Comics

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season...but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths...and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!