2023's New X-Men Logo May Be A Huge Hint About The Mutants' Future
Contains potential spoilers for "X-Men: Fall of X"
The X-Men are about to experience the "Fall of X," as Marvel's mutants are about to be sent into chaos with the future of Krakoa being thrown into the balance. Now, Marvel is teasing what will happen to them after the smoke from the massive event clears this winter.
In Marvel Comics' current "X-Men" storyline, which has been unfolding across multiple series, the fan-favorite heroes and villains have been experiencing a transformative period on the mutant nation of Krakoa. With their own laws, resurrection protocols, and seclusion from the rest of the world, the X-Men have worked together to build a better future for everyone on the living island. However, several X-Men threats — including the long-gestating presence of the anti-mutant group known as Orchis — have emerged along the way, with the upcoming "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" teasing the fall of Krakoa. As a result, Marvel's mutants are likely to experience yet another new normal in the future once again.
Now, during the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics has teased the future of the X-Men, dropping several hints at what could be coming next.
What's coming up next for the X-Men
The first image teases the arrival of the "New X-Men." The comic, which arrives in 2024, doesn't give away much, but the logo in the image does match the same one used in the mid-90s "Age of Apocalypse" event's "The Astonishing X-Men" miniseries as well as its Alpha and Omega issues. Is the phrase "New X-Men" a nod to Grant Morrison's acclaimed run? Or is it an event resurrecting the "Age of Apocalypse" timeline, where the status quo shifted dramatically for the X-Men? There are plenty of possibilities, but it'll be a while before we find out for certain.
The second tease is for an "X-Men Blue: Origins" project. Francis Manapul's art features Nightcrawler in the "Uncanny Spider-Man" costume he will wear in the upcoming miniseries from Si Spurrier and Lee Garbett. Here, he's joined by his mother, Mystique, with the fan-favorite mutant seen wielding two guns as the pair escape a giant robot hand — possibly that of one of the Stark Sentinels.
Lastly, the cover art for "X-Men" #29 by Joshua Cassara teases the fallout from the "Fall of X." The image features the likes of Wolverine, Ms. Marvel, and several other mutants fighting a massive battle, with Doctor Doom looking over the brawl. The artwork suggests Marvel's mutants won't see eye-to-eye following the fall of Krakoa, Victor Von Doom may be using the events to make a play for power or recruit some mutants to his side.
While the teasers don't give us many details about what's coming in the X-Men universe, they provide intriguing hints at the characters' tumultuous future. Keep reading Looper for more information on the comics and for more news from San Diego Comic-Con.