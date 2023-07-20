2023's New X-Men Logo May Be A Huge Hint About The Mutants' Future

Contains potential spoilers for "X-Men: Fall of X"

The X-Men are about to experience the "Fall of X," as Marvel's mutants are about to be sent into chaos with the future of Krakoa being thrown into the balance. Now, Marvel is teasing what will happen to them after the smoke from the massive event clears this winter.

In Marvel Comics' current "X-Men" storyline, which has been unfolding across multiple series, the fan-favorite heroes and villains have been experiencing a transformative period on the mutant nation of Krakoa. With their own laws, resurrection protocols, and seclusion from the rest of the world, the X-Men have worked together to build a better future for everyone on the living island. However, several X-Men threats — including the long-gestating presence of the anti-mutant group known as Orchis — have emerged along the way, with the upcoming "X-Men: Hellfire Gala" teasing the fall of Krakoa. As a result, Marvel's mutants are likely to experience yet another new normal in the future once again.

Now, during the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics has teased the future of the X-Men, dropping several hints at what could be coming next.