The Ending Of Barbie Explained

Remember Ken? Well, back when he and Barbie first got to the real world and she was horrified to discover the patriarchal structure of society and how it was a toxic and polar opposite to the life they both knew, Ken wasn't scared of it. He was elated. After getting a bunch of books on the patriarchy from the library and subsequently failing to get an important job for the simple reason he is a man, Ken decided that the real world is doing patriarchy wrong, and he needs to take those ideas somewhere new to fully realize them.

So he functionally took over Barbieland, teaching all the other Kens how to subjugate their respective Barbies, turning the dream houses into man caves, turning the choreographed disco parties into acoustic guitar covers of Matchbox Twenty's "Push," and giving every Barbie the chance to stop being a girlboss and just pass her boy a brewski. He and all the other Kens have thrown out the constitution and corrupted everything Barbieland once was, much to Barbie's chagrin when she and Gloria and Sasha arrive.

Once the Barbies distract the Kens enough to get a vote out so they can reinstate their constitution and return Barbieland to its former splendor, Ken still doesn't know who he is or where he belongs. He realizes he lost the heart for patriarchy when he discovered it didn't involve horses to the degree he once imagined. Barbie apologizes for the way she treated Ken but has to caution him that this isn't a happy romantic ending for the two of them and that he needs to spend time and energy defining his own place in this world outside of trying to court her. President Barbie agrees to some minor concessions for the Kens, getting them more representation in their government. The Mattel execs who crossed the beach portal are satisfied, agreeing to start producing Gloria's idea for an Everyday Barbie.