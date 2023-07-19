Oppenheimer Vs. Barbie - Why The Box Office Winner Matters Less Than You Think

Nobody loves the cinematic experience more than Christopher Nolan, which is why the British filmmaker made headlines in 2021, swiping left on Warner Bros. and leaving behind the studio he'd called home for two decades. It was the company's decision to send its 2021 theatrical slate to HBO Max, combined with their handling of the "Tenet" release, which made the director jump ship. Nolan found himself courted by Universal Pictures, who let him set up shop with "Oppenheimer" — a $100 million, three-hour-long biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. They dated the film for July 21, 2023.

Warner Bros. lost an auteur in Nolan, but found a superstar in Greta Gerwig, who received an Oscar nod for spearheading 2019's "Little Women" adaptation, emerging as one of Hollywood's most sought-after creatives. Margot Robbie, handed the titular role in the long-gestating "Barbie" film, roped in Gerwig to spearhead the Warner Bros. film. A subversive and meta take on the iconic Mattel doll, Gerwig assembled an all-star cast and $100 million budget for her "Barbie" flick. Warner bros. Dated the film for ... well, July 21, 2023.

As the months went by, it became increasingly clear: neither film was going to budge. And so began the start of a healthy rivalry, with the conversation shifting to who the winner would be. While "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" are both poised to make an atomic pink splash at the box office, here's the truth behind the memes: it doesn't matter who rakes in the most, because audiences are the ones who'll be winning.

In a summer filled with commercially and critically disappointing reboots and notalgia-driven sequels, "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" are a nuclear-sized breaths of fresh air that should bring new oxygen to the box office.