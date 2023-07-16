Barbie: Why Greta Gerwig Had To Include Disco To Make The Film Work

In the lead-up to its theatrical release, everything we've learned about Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie has only served to invite more questions about what this movie even is. Is it a musical? Why is there so much dancing — or is it not as much dancing as we think, when all is said and done? At the very least, we know that, before her existential crisis, Barbie (Margot Robbie) organizes a massive Barbie dance party with "planned choreography and a bespoke song," although she ends up interrupting said choreography and song by asking her friends, "do you guys ever think about dying?"

So what went into creating this enormous dance sequence? According to Gerwig, who discussed it during a roundtable discussion with her cast with Entertainment Weekly, it all came back to disco — which is a huge part of Barbie's story. Disco, as Gerwig puts it, "felt really related to Barbie in its heart because it's so hopeful about people. Disco assumes you want to dance. That's not the assumption that every musical genre makes."

Oh, and that "bespoke song?" It was crafted for the "Barbie" movie by Dua Lipa, and Gerwig chose her specifically as well. (The artist also plays Mermaid Barbie in the film.) "Dua Lipa makes kind of modern, tragic disco hits," Gerwig says. "She has that ability to write a disco song that's so much fun, but when you actually listen to it, you're like, 'She's sad.'"