Barbie: Margot Robbie Gave Ryan Gosling Beach-Themed Presents Every Day On Set

Everything about the "Barbie" movie looks at once both awesome and adorable, and the behind-the-scenes anecdotes are no different.

In a profile in Vogue that interviews "Barbie" stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — as well as writer-director Greta Gerwig — Gosling, who plays Ken in the upcoming movie based on the line of Mattel toys, revealed that Robbie gave him little gifts during filming to help him find his character.

"It would be very un-Ken of me to talk about Ken" Gosling said when asked how he brought Ken to life in the movie, but he said Robbie helped him out in the cutest way possible. "She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Gosling said. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.' Because Ken's job is just beach. I've never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."