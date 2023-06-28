Barbie: Margot Robbie Agreed To The Film Under One Condition

It might be hard to imagine anybody besides Margot Robbie as Barbie, the world's most famous doll — even though there were originally other actors attached to the long-awaited "Barbie" movie. Still, according to a new article in Time, Robbie wouldn't have taken the movie if she was the only one playing Barbie.

As the piece explains, Robbie's barbie definitely is the stereotypical version of Barbie people probably remember: long blonde hair, long tan legs, pink outfits, the works. But after Mattel, the company that makes Barbie, introduced a much wider variety of Barbies into its roster in recent years, it made it possible for the movie to depict all sorts of Barbies. Robbie revealed that, without other Barbies, she wouldn't have been interested in the role.

"If [Mattel] hadn't made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don't think I would have wanted to attempt to make a Barbie film," she told Time. "I don't think you should say, 'This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that's what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.'"