Barbie Reviews Have Arrived - Here's What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying

Sound the alarms, the reviews for "Barbie" are out, and it's a certified bop.

Audiences have been fascinated with Greta Gerwig's take on "Barbie" since the first teaser debuted late last year. From its star-studded cast to its arresting and very pink visuals, "Barbie" has become a sort of cultural phenomenon, even before its release, thanks in part to its viral marketing campaign. Recent weeks have also seen the rise of "Barbenheimer," a friendly sort of rivalry the film has with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" — both projects are set to debut on the same day.

For Gerwig, it was important to inspect the mythology of Barbie from all angles, giving audiences a nuanced and self-aware take on the iconic doll. "One thing we really wanted to do was look at this complicated icon from all angles, but always approach everything with a big heart," the director told USA Today. Fans around the world are clearly interested in Gerwig's irreverent take on the doll, with early tracking from Variety suggesting that the Warner Bros. film could debut to over $100M domestically.

Luckily, audiences won't be showing up to their "Barbie" Blowout Parties to watch a dud, as the film is receiving extremely positive reviews across the board. Looper critic Dominic Griffin has nothing but positive things to say about the film, dubbing it a "genre-blending, tonally audacious film that wrestles with the patriarchy and capitalism under the guise of a movie." IndieWire critic Kate Erbland was equally enthusiastic about Greta Gerwig's film, saying, "'Barbie' is a lovingly crafted blockbuster with a lot on its mind, the kind of feature that will surely benefit from repeat viewings ..."

Looks like we have a winner.