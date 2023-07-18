Barbie Reviews Have Arrived - Here's What Rotten Tomatoes Critics Are Saying
Sound the alarms, the reviews for "Barbie" are out, and it's a certified bop.
Audiences have been fascinated with Greta Gerwig's take on "Barbie" since the first teaser debuted late last year. From its star-studded cast to its arresting and very pink visuals, "Barbie" has become a sort of cultural phenomenon, even before its release, thanks in part to its viral marketing campaign. Recent weeks have also seen the rise of "Barbenheimer," a friendly sort of rivalry the film has with Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" — both projects are set to debut on the same day.
For Gerwig, it was important to inspect the mythology of Barbie from all angles, giving audiences a nuanced and self-aware take on the iconic doll. "One thing we really wanted to do was look at this complicated icon from all angles, but always approach everything with a big heart," the director told USA Today. Fans around the world are clearly interested in Gerwig's irreverent take on the doll, with early tracking from Variety suggesting that the Warner Bros. film could debut to over $100M domestically.
Luckily, audiences won't be showing up to their "Barbie" Blowout Parties to watch a dud, as the film is receiving extremely positive reviews across the board. Looper critic Dominic Griffin has nothing but positive things to say about the film, dubbing it a "genre-blending, tonally audacious film that wrestles with the patriarchy and capitalism under the guise of a movie." IndieWire critic Kate Erbland was equally enthusiastic about Greta Gerwig's film, saying, "'Barbie' is a lovingly crafted blockbuster with a lot on its mind, the kind of feature that will surely benefit from repeat viewings ..."
Looks like we have a winner.
The Barbie movie is surprisingly existential
If reviews are anything to go by, Warner Bros. Discovery might just have the biggest hit of the summer on its hands. While "Barbie" is set to open big, thanks in part to stellar pre-sales, these positive reviews confirm that the film is more than just hype. With positive word of mouth, "Barbie" could become one of the summer's biggest domestic hits, grossing north of $220M. And while the trailers show "Barbie" as a delightful summer romp perfect for the family, many critics are surprised by how existential the film is.
/Film writer BJ Colangelo has boldly labeled "Barbie" one of the best films of the year, particularly praising director Greta Gerwig for asking big questions. "Greta Gerwig did the impossible with 'Barbie,' marrying both the confetti-bright sensibilities of the plastic toy that has been a vital friend to many for over half a century and a sharp screenplay that inspires existential ruminations on gender politics and self-love," Colangelo wrote in a 9/10 review. Insider critic Kirsten Acuna was also equally enthusiastic about Gerwig's epic, comparing it to a live-action "Toy Story" that sends "viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as it delivers pure joy one moment before serving up nostalgia the next." Acuna also pointed out how existential and impactful the film is, saying, Barbie "grapples with the purpose of her existence, and what to do if she's not making the world a better place and is instead causing girls to internalize unrealistic beauty standards."
While many praised "Barbie" for investigating the character's legacy, some critics weren't super impressed by the film's choices. "Barbie probably is a feminist movie, but only in the most scattershot way," says Time film critic Stephanie Zacharek. Luckily, it seems like most critics can agree on one thing: the film's powerful performances.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling knock it out of the park as Barbie and Ken
As of this writing, "Barbie" boasts a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While that number will likely change, one thing won't: the love critics have for Margot Robbie. The Australian star is receiving universal acclaim for her turn as the iconic doll. IGN writer Alyssa Mora says Robbie was born to play the character, writing, "There's no doubt that Robbie deserves award attention for the awe-inspiring balancing act she nails as the film's veneer of silliness peels back to reveal something much deeper."
The Wrap writer Tomris Laffly particularly called out Robbie's (and Ryan Gosling's) facial expressions as the dolls, saying, "It can't be overstated how far both Robbie and Gosling push their facial muscles and star power to chart their respective dolls' real-world awakening, in ways both laugh-out-loud funny and heartbreaking." Robbie isn't the only one receiving applause for her role, with many writers, like EW's Devan Coggan saying that Gosling "steals the show." Tall words! Mike Ryan of Uproxx was equally enthusiastic, calling Gosling a delight as Ken. There's also overwhelming praise for Greta Gerwig, the captain of the "Barbie" ship. "Greta Gerwig delivers a new kind of ambitious and giddily entertaining blockbuster that boasts two definitive performances from actors already in their stride," boldly writes Empire's Beth Webb. "Life after 'Barbie' will simply never be the same again."
"Barbie" hits cinemas on July 21.