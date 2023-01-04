Mila Kunis Confessed To Stealing A Set Prop From That '70s Show

With the Netflix reboot, "That '90s Show," on the horizon, fans are looking back at the classic sitcom that came before it, "That '70s Show." It follows the adventures of Wisconsin youth as they try to find themselves and make it in the world in the turbulent decade of the 1970s. The group of friends hangs out in Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) basement, which he lovingly calls the "Batcave." The basement acts as the gang's clubhouse where they can hang out and ... watch TV.

The basement itself is almost like a character in the show. So many hookups and breakups on the show happen in this room. It is the same basement where Eric breaks up with Donna (Laura Prepon), effectively kicking her out of the group and out of the clubhouse, albeit temporarily. It's considered iconic as it is the set for both the first and the last scenes of the entire show. Even when Eric moves out of the Forman house, the basement is still used as Hyde (Danny Masterson) lives down there when the show comes to a close.

Fans even want to see furniture from the basement used in That '90s Show" as a hand-me-down for the next generation. Whether that comes to fruition is yet to be seen, but one original prop won't be making a comeback as "That '70s Show" star Mila Kunis stole it from the set after filming was completed.