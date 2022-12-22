The New Gang Is All Alright In The Latest Trailer For That '90s Show

Though the iconic shag carpets will be phased out in the updated version of "That '70s Show," viewers will be introduced to a new kind of nostalgia when The Red and Kitty Show (sorry, "That '90s Show") premieres. Everyone's favorite '70s parents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) are returning a decade and a half after the final episode of "That '70s Show." And as fans find themselves in a whole different decade, so will the characters. The show will depict a new side to the well-known characters as well as introducing fans — and The Formans — to a new cast of characters.

Paneled wagons and the water tower will still be featured, but so will Riot Grrrl, walkmen, and desktop computers. When Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna's (Laura Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) visits Point Place during summer vacation, she meets a band of misfits who will bring a tear to many nostalgic eyes. Set to premiere in January 2023, a new trailer has dropped promising plenty of familiar elements, like Red's exasperation and Kitty's nurturing. But also included are new scenes, fresh faces, and — of course — time in The Circle. Hello, Wisconsin!