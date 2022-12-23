Mila Kunis Still Can't Forget Her Emotional Response To That '70s Show Ending
It's been well over 15 years since "That '70s Show" came to a close, ending the adventures audiences shared with their favorite gang at Point Place. Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Fez (Wilmer Valderama), and Hyde (Danny Masterson) still live on in the reruns, though it's not exactly the same. The upcoming revival, "That '90s Show," is set to premiere in January 2023 and while it'll be fun to discover what's going on with Eric and Donna's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and return to Point Place for a bit, you can't beat the nostalgia from the original show.
One actor still remembers a lot of it, especially what it meant to say goodbye. Jackie Burkhart finished out the group as the rich girl who comes along while she's dating Kelso. Though they all find her vain and annoying from time to time, everyone eventually warms up to her. Jackie breaks up with Kelso and dates both Hyde and Fez later in the series and becomes a close friend of Donna's, offering her unsolicited advice about her relationship and how to be prettier and girlier just like her.
While the fans may be brokenhearted that the show had to end, that's nothing compared to how it would feel to be a part of it. When you spend so much time doing something and it ends, it feels off and leaves you with a sadness you can't explain.
Mila Kunis was a waterworks
During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022, host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kunis how well she remembered that last shooting day, which, as it turns out, the actress remembers it well. "It sucked ... on the day, I couldn't stop crying," Kunis said. It makes sense. Many know that Kunis was only 14 years old when she auditioned for the role of Jackie; after eight seasons over eight years, Kunis was 22 when she said goodbye to Point Place.
"I literally reverted to being a little kid and I just wanted someone to hold me," she said. Kunis also admitted that it was bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and at that point, it was time for the show to conclude. It just still would've been a hard pill to swallow, all the same. "I went through puberty and high school and kissing, like everything," Kunis added.
Kunis does get to keep something from her "That '70s Show" days — she married her on-screen boyfriend Michael Kelso, played by Ashton Kutcher. While the pair dated on-screen with Kelso being one of the worst boyfriends ever, they're happily married now. She also had a great relationship with her older castmates, as Kunis revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "I looked up to them."