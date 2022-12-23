Mila Kunis Still Can't Forget Her Emotional Response To That '70s Show Ending

It's been well over 15 years since "That '70s Show" came to a close, ending the adventures audiences shared with their favorite gang at Point Place. Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Fez (Wilmer Valderama), and Hyde (Danny Masterson) still live on in the reruns, though it's not exactly the same. The upcoming revival, "That '90s Show," is set to premiere in January 2023 and while it'll be fun to discover what's going on with Eric and Donna's daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) and return to Point Place for a bit, you can't beat the nostalgia from the original show.

One actor still remembers a lot of it, especially what it meant to say goodbye. Jackie Burkhart finished out the group as the rich girl who comes along while she's dating Kelso. Though they all find her vain and annoying from time to time, everyone eventually warms up to her. Jackie breaks up with Kelso and dates both Hyde and Fez later in the series and becomes a close friend of Donna's, offering her unsolicited advice about her relationship and how to be prettier and girlier just like her.

While the fans may be brokenhearted that the show had to end, that's nothing compared to how it would feel to be a part of it. When you spend so much time doing something and it ends, it feels off and leaves you with a sadness you can't explain.