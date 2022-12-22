The Flash Will Get A Promo Spot During Super Bowl LVII

The cinematic DC landscape has changed quite a bit ever since Henry Cavill and "Man of Steel" ushered in the last decade of movies inspired by the legendary comic book brand. However, amid the many regime changes and strategy alterations that have taken place at DC and Warner Bros., one specific plan has been in motion almost longer than any other: to bring Barry Allen, aka The Flash, to the big screen in a solo film. That vision is inching closer and closer to reality, with Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" set to hit theaters next year.

With the film bringing Ezra Miller's Barry Allen into the spotlight after numerous supporting roles, "The Flash" is poised to debut in theaters on June 16, 2023. That said, many have wondered when they will get the first good look at the movie ahead of its theatrical debut. Well, after years of waiting, it now seems that there is some indication as to when DC fans will finally get a chance to see the first full trailer for "The Flash."