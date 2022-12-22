The Flash Will Get A Promo Spot During Super Bowl LVII
The cinematic DC landscape has changed quite a bit ever since Henry Cavill and "Man of Steel" ushered in the last decade of movies inspired by the legendary comic book brand. However, amid the many regime changes and strategy alterations that have taken place at DC and Warner Bros., one specific plan has been in motion almost longer than any other: to bring Barry Allen, aka The Flash, to the big screen in a solo film. That vision is inching closer and closer to reality, with Andy Muschietti's "The Flash" set to hit theaters next year.
With the film bringing Ezra Miller's Barry Allen into the spotlight after numerous supporting roles, "The Flash" is poised to debut in theaters on June 16, 2023. That said, many have wondered when they will get the first good look at the movie ahead of its theatrical debut. Well, after years of waiting, it now seems that there is some indication as to when DC fans will finally get a chance to see the first full trailer for "The Flash."
The Flash will bring Warner Bros. trailers back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 17 years
According to The Wrap, the trailer for "The Flash" will finally debut during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. This will offer fans their first proper look at the film since a teaser dropped at DC FanDome in 2021. From there, the trailer will screen ahead of showings of "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe offering that is slated to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.
This is not just a big move for the marketing campaign of "The Flash," but also a notable moment for Warner Bros. as a studio. WB has not aired an ad during the Super Bowl in almost two decades. In fact, the last time a WB trailer aired during the big game happened in 2006, when the studio brought trailers for the films "V For Vendetta" and the Bruce Willis cop thriller "16 Blocks." Warner Bros. IP has appeared in Super Bowls promotions over the years, but this will reportedly mark the return of proper trailers to the event.
The Flash has been mired in controversy, but has reportedly tested well
The first trailer for "The Flash" will represent one of the first significant marketing pushes for the film ahead of its theatrical debut and likely serve as a litmus test for fan enthusiasm toward the project. Much has been said about the development and production of Barry Allen's solo film over the years, but recent discussion has primarily focused on the sheer amount of controversy surrounding star Ezra Miller, as well as how Warner Bros. has handled the fallout of their reputation. Miller has experienced numerous legal troubles since taking on the role of The Flash (per NPR), facing numerous allegations ranging from felony burglary to assault. They have since spoken out about these allegations and admitted to suffering from "complex mental health issues." The actor seems to have potentially lost in the court of public opinion, with some even arguing that they should be recast.
However, matters are only further complicated by the fact that "The Flash" has seemingly received a warm welcome from those who have seen it. Reports of early test screenings have been largely positive, with some drawing comparisons to "The Dark Knight" (via Deadline). So, while Miller's off-screen actions seem to have created a whirlwind of skepticism around the movie, it's possible that Warner Bros. may still feel that it has a hit on its hands.
It remains unclear exactly how The Flash will impact the future of DC
With very little definitive information available surrounding "The Flash" and its overall place in the grand DC narrative, it's worth wondering how it will influence what comes after it on the DC slate. Given the sheer number of changes that have taken place behind the scenes at DC and Warner Bros., some have theorized that "The Flash" may hold a key role in the eventual reboot and reset of the DC timeline. This is because the movie appears to share many plot elements with the legendary "Flashpoint" storyline, which similarly helped set the stage for a significant continuity reboot in the comics.
Of course, "The Flash" is not a direct adaptation of "Flashpoint" (though it will borrow elements), and therefore it's unclear if that is indeed the plan. But if DC is looking for an in-universe rationale for the changes it plans to make, then "The Flash" could provide an answer. With so few details to work with at this time, fans can look forward to having more to dig into and analyze on February 12, 2023, when the first formal trailer for "The Flash" finally drops during the big game.