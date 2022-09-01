If You Were Looking Forward To DC FanDome 2022, Time To Make Other Plans

Alas, DC FanDome 2022 wasn't meant to be, as the event will not take place at all, be it virtually, in-person, or otherwise. DC Entertainment relayed the news to Popverse in a statement, which reads: "With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022."

The announcement comes in the wake of a hectic few months for DC Entertainment, as its freshly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans for major internal restructuring. CEO David Zaslav outlined the various elements of the conglomerate's new vision, including the merger of streaming services HBO Max (the official hub for DC Comics video content) and Discovery+, as well as the cancellation of the live-action "Batgirl" film and several other projects mid-production.

Between these corporate shake-ups and the lack of any official announcement for DC FanDome 2022, the writing was on the wall even prior to DC's statement. But for fans still eager for news on the latest DC projects, not all hope is lost. The company is expected to appear at New York Comic-Con 2022, among other in-person events. As for the future of DC FanDome, it's unclear whether this announcement is a one-time shift or the dissolution of the event going forward. Fans will simply have to wait and see if DC's personal showcase has already gasped its final breath.