If You Were Looking Forward To DC FanDome 2022, Time To Make Other Plans
Who needs Comic-Con when you've got DC FanDome? That was the driving idea behind DC Entertainment's virtual-centric convention when it kicked off in 2020. A clear answer to Disney's D23 expo and a way to circumvent the restrictions on in-person conventions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, DC FanDome claimed to be the one-stop shop for all the latest exciting announcements across DC Comics media. It lived up to those expectations, too — at least, for the most part. Both the 2020 and 2021 showcases had some pretty exciting reveals, such as the first teaser for Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and the news of the renewal of HBO Max's "Titans" for Season 4.
With two solid conventions in the rearview mirror, DC fans have been hotly anticipating DC FanDome 2022. Many have looked towards the event as the long-awaited blowout on all things related to upcoming theatrical movies like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," imminent installments of TV shows like "Peacemaker" Season 2, and, of course, the future of the comic books themselves. But while many expected the 2022 iteration of the convention to proceed as usual, some pretty unfortunate news has come out about the status of the showcase.
DC FanDome 2022 isn't happening
Alas, DC FanDome 2022 wasn't meant to be, as the event will not take place at all, be it virtually, in-person, or otherwise. DC Entertainment relayed the news to Popverse in a statement, which reads: "With the return of in person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022."
The announcement comes in the wake of a hectic few months for DC Entertainment, as its freshly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans for major internal restructuring. CEO David Zaslav outlined the various elements of the conglomerate's new vision, including the merger of streaming services HBO Max (the official hub for DC Comics video content) and Discovery+, as well as the cancellation of the live-action "Batgirl" film and several other projects mid-production.
Between these corporate shake-ups and the lack of any official announcement for DC FanDome 2022, the writing was on the wall even prior to DC's statement. But for fans still eager for news on the latest DC projects, not all hope is lost. The company is expected to appear at New York Comic-Con 2022, among other in-person events. As for the future of DC FanDome, it's unclear whether this announcement is a one-time shift or the dissolution of the event going forward. Fans will simply have to wait and see if DC's personal showcase has already gasped its final breath.