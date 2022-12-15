Fans Are Now Calling For James Gunn's Head Following News Of Henry Cavill's Superman Exit

When the news first dropped that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would take charge of the DC film universe under relatively recent Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, implied was the fact that the duo would attempt to steer the DC film franchise in something of a new direction following an entirely mixed reception to the project in its current incarnation. In one major and perhaps surprising move under their stewardship, longtime DC Superman actor Henry Cavill revealed that he's Superman no longer — though a new "Superman" movie is planned, and Gunn intends to maintain a working relationship with Cavill moving forward nonetheless.

Now that Cavill is a free agent so to speak, fans of other major movie franchises have begun to propose ideas for his next big role. For instance, some want Cavill to join the MCU, given his superhero experience and, presumably, his superhero movie-ready physique. Meanwhile, others think Cavill is a good fit for James Bond, especially with the role's current vacancy in mind. Of course, Cavill may instead separate himself from franchise films entirely, with his "Superman" exit following his departure from Netflix's steadily growing "Witcher" series.

Whatever his future may be, plenty of fans are, unsurprisingly, unhappy about Cavill's departure. In fact, some are going so far as to call for Gunn's head over the decision.