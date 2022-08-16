Ezra Miller Finally Breaks Their Silence About Recent Allegations

After it was revealed that Warner Bros. had prepared three contingencies for handling "The Flash" following its shelving of the $90 million film "Batgirl," all eyes were on the fastest man alive, and more specifically, the star who plays him. Ezra Miller had been drawing growing attention for their recent behavior linked to allegations of assault and abuse and obtaining a felony burglary charge following a break-in of a home in May.

The incidents stretch back as far as 2020, when footage was released of Miller seemingly choking a woman in a bar in Iceland, leading to fans demanding they be replaced as the Flash immediately. Since then, they have been arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment as well as second-degree assault. Now, the DC Extended Universe star and former Credence Barebone actor has finally spoken out to address the matter and their intentions for the future.