Fans Already Know Who They Want To Replace Ezra Miller As The Flash
In the wake of Ezra Miller's March 28 arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii (per Variety's same-day report), their future in the DCEU and other Warner Bros.-related features remains up in the air. According to an April 6 Rolling Stone article, Warner Bros. executives met with DC Comics execs on March 30 to discuss how to handle Miller's appearances in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" and "The Flash," one of the DECU's most anticipated upcoming tentpoles. A source, who requested anonymity while speaking to Rolling Stone, shared with the outlet that a decision was made to keep Miller's films in a suspended state of production. As such, they reportedly won't be canceled, but they won't be moving forward for an undetermined length of time either.
Miller has previously appeared as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," 2017's "Justice League," and, most recently, 2021's "Zack Snyder's Justice League." They've also popped up as the red-suited speedster in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max's "Peacemaker" and during an Arrowverse crossover event on The CW.
DCEU fans may still be upset with Miller after an April 2020 altercation with a fan wherein they allegedly choked and dragged a woman to the ground at a bar in Iceland. With all of Miller's public concerns in mind, it's no surprise fans have begun to consider — and in some cases, publicly call for — another person to replace the actor in future DCEU projects.
Fans want Grant Gustin to be the DCEU's new speedster
This certainly isn't the first time Grant Gustin's name has come up in The Flash recasting conversations, but perhaps the fan outcry this time around will make it stick. Gustin has portrayed Barry Allen, aka The Flash, for eight seasons (and counting) on The CW's "The Flash." The show has built a strong fanbase during that time. So, it's perhaps not surprising that folks who love Gustin's take on Allen want to see him take his interpretation of the character to the big screen.
When word of the Warner Bros. meeting filtered out to the public on Wednesday, Gustin's name began to trend on Twitter, with fans begging the studio to make his Flash part of the DCEU. Some lauded Gustin's talents and longevity in the role of Barry Allen. "Give it to Grant Gustin, please. God, that man is so good," said @GRIMVVICE. "Give Grant Gustin his chance. Man is an amazing Flash on the show. He needs to be inducted in the cinematic universe," wrote @DesignedByTitan. "The best time to make Grant Gustin the DCEU Flash was years ago. The 2nd best time is now," another Twitter user opined. Elsewhere, podcast host Michael Patterson tweeted, in part, "He has been nothing short of exceptional as Barry Allen on 'The Flash' over its eight years and has etched his place in superhero history as one of the best."
Interestingly, Gustin and Miller's respective versions of the super-fast superhero once met on an episode of "The Flash." During the aforementioned "Crisis on Infinite Earths" multi-show crossover event, Miller's version of Barry Allen pops up in a laboratory as he's trying to puzzle out the mystery of the ongoing conflict. They briefly compare notes about their lives and are shocked by their similarities before Miller's Allen is returned to his own time stream.