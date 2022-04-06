Fans Already Know Who They Want To Replace Ezra Miller As The Flash

In the wake of Ezra Miller's March 28 arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii (per Variety's same-day report), their future in the DCEU and other Warner Bros.-related features remains up in the air. According to an April 6 Rolling Stone article, Warner Bros. executives met with DC Comics execs on March 30 to discuss how to handle Miller's appearances in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" and "The Flash," one of the DECU's most anticipated upcoming tentpoles. A source, who requested anonymity while speaking to Rolling Stone, shared with the outlet that a decision was made to keep Miller's films in a suspended state of production. As such, they reportedly won't be canceled, but they won't be moving forward for an undetermined length of time either.

Miller has previously appeared as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," 2017's "Justice League," and, most recently, 2021's "Zack Snyder's Justice League." They've also popped up as the red-suited speedster in the Season 1 finale of HBO Max's "Peacemaker" and during an Arrowverse crossover event on The CW.

DCEU fans may still be upset with Miller after an April 2020 altercation with a fan wherein they allegedly choked and dragged a woman to the ground at a bar in Iceland. With all of Miller's public concerns in mind, it's no surprise fans have begun to consider — and in some cases, publicly call for — another person to replace the actor in future DCEU projects.