Focusing On The Women In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Made The Most Sense In The Wake Of T'Challa's Passing

At a Looper-attended Disney press event promoting "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the film's creatives were asked what guided them in the decision to put Wakanda's women front and center. Producer Nate Moore fielded the question, explaining that they hadn't thought about it in those terms, but rather that those characters had felt like the most natural choice to focus on in the wake of T'Challa's death. "It was just the right story to tell," Moore said. "I mean, these were the characters who were most affected by T'Challa's passing."

The producer went on to praise the cast, saying their portrayal of characters such as Letitia Wright's Shuri, Danai Gurira's Okoye, and Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda make audiences naturally interested in their stories. "To not highlight them would have been a disservice to the story," Moore said.

Following up on Moore's remarks, director Ryan Coogler compared the death of T'Challa to a bombing, explaining that his loss directly impacted those nearest to him. "When you lose somebody there's a blast radius," he said. "It's like a bomb goes off and who was closest to it?" According to Coogler, T'Challa had been a central figure to women in his life, including his sister, Shuri.

"Shuri, every day she was alive, she had her brother, you know?" Coogler explained. "So, when she lost him ... she lost her sense of self. She actually identified herself as T'Challa's little sister ... and as his protector ... When she loses that, it makes her very unmoored." Other cast members touched on the same idea, as Lupita Nyong'o expressed when discussing how Nakia's grief comes across in the script.