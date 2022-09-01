She-Hulk Episode 3's Spotlight On Toxic Fans Has Twitter Lighting Up

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" introduced MCU fans to the live-action version of its titular hero. Played by Tatiana Maslany, Jennifer Walters is a lawyer by day and, well, also a Hulk by day. As only the fourth solo female-led MCU project, there has been predictable backlash to the show from certain subsets of the franchise's global fan base. As reported by Forbes, "She-Hulk" was intensely review-bombed ahead of its release, a phenomenon that also occurred with "Captain Marvel," "Ms. Marvel," and "Black Widow," all of which feature women in their leading roles. Similar-minded fans (or perhaps anti-fans is more apt) have been relentless in their ire on social media, but the creators of "She-Hulk" prepared their response to that drama well in advance, as demonstrated by one scene in Episode 3.

Episode 3 of "She-Hulk" finds Walters defending Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), better known as Abomination. Her high-profile client draws the attention of the press, and before long, social media lights up with opinions about the lean, green, legal machine. In a montage that shows how predictable toxic fan reactions to "She-Hulk" were from the start, a man vlogging from his car (Rory Asplund) gripes, "They took the Hulk's manhood away, but then they gave it to a woman?" Elsewhere, a post reads, "No more female superheroes plz," while a man can be heard saying, "Why are you turning every superhero into a girl?"

The montage may actually feel tame compared to some real-life reactions — do a quick search for "She-Hulk" on Twitter and you're likely to uncover comments that are far more disturbing. However, it demonstrated that toxic fandom reactions are nothing if not cliché, and Twitter lit up in response.