Tenoch Huerta Is Excited To Share Indigenous Mexican Culture With The World Through Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is almost here, with early reactions to the film calling it an emotional triumph. The cast and crew of the film are currently on their press tour, giving fans insight into what happened behind the scenes, how they approached their characters, and so much more. While the sequel features a lot of returnees from the first film, it's also introducing many new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of whom is very passionate about what his character brings to the table.

MCU newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who portrays Namor the Sub-Mariner in the film, will bring a new origin to the character. Instead of hailing from Atlantis like in the comics, mutant-Namor rules over Talokan. The Mesoamerican civilization is inspired by the Mayan culture, which spanned the Yucutan Peninsula, modern-day Guatemala, Honduras, and some Mexican states. Huerta himself hails from Mexico and recently expressed excitement over bringing this part of his culture into "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."