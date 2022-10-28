Tenoch Huerta Is Excited To Share Indigenous Mexican Culture With The World Through Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is almost here, with early reactions to the film calling it an emotional triumph. The cast and crew of the film are currently on their press tour, giving fans insight into what happened behind the scenes, how they approached their characters, and so much more. While the sequel features a lot of returnees from the first film, it's also introducing many new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of whom is very passionate about what his character brings to the table.
MCU newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who portrays Namor the Sub-Mariner in the film, will bring a new origin to the character. Instead of hailing from Atlantis like in the comics, mutant-Namor rules over Talokan. The Mesoamerican civilization is inspired by the Mayan culture, which spanned the Yucutan Peninsula, modern-day Guatemala, Honduras, and some Mexican states. Huerta himself hails from Mexico and recently expressed excitement over bringing this part of his culture into "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Tenoch Huerta says it's time for people to embrace their culture
At a recent press event for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" for which Looper was present, Tenoch Huerta said it was a fantastic move by director Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studios to introduce Namor this way. "In Latin America, especially Mexico, we deny our indigenous roots," Huerta noted. "Now is the perfect moment to speak up on it." Huerta said for his people, identity isn't in their genes but in their culture. "Culturally, we are apart from indigenous roots," he added.
Huerta went on to say he hopes "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" helps people embrace who they are. The actor said his people were taught to be ashamed of who they are, but powerfully stated it's time to cut that out. The "Narcos: Mexico" alum said a lot of judgment about himself and his culture came from him, and it's time to own one's identity. Huerta also said "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the best way to talk about embracing one's culture, saying, "That is exciting."
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" lands in theaters on November 11.