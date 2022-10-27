Early Reactions To Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Are Hailing It As An Emotional Triumph

On October 27, 2022, early reactions to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" flooded social media, and it became abundantly clear that Ryan Coogler, the entire cast and crew, and Marvel Studios at large produced yet another homerun.

"#WakandaForever is blockbuster filmmaking on another level. It surpasses the incredible first film with high stakes and and thrilling world-building," wrote @howatdk in a tweet, making the bold claim that it could be the best MCU entry yet. @McBDirect shared similar feelings about the movie while praising its score from composer Ludwig Göransson. @RydenScarnato offered up some high marks for "Wakanda Forever" as well, posting, "There's never been a CBM like it. Really strong performances all around too." Although, he does feel Namor's motives were a little underdeveloped, but not necessarily to the story's detriment.

Of course, the big question when it comes to "Wakanda Forever" is how does it feel tonally? Appropriately, it largely lacks that jokiness we've all come to expect from MCU productions. "Ryan Coogler's #BlackPantherWakandaForever, above all else, is cathartic. An emotional movie about loss, legacy and healing," said @Sean_OConnell, with @TheJosieMarie noting that while it's a serious feature, it's not without its uplifting moments. The female cast gets plenty of time to shine as they're celebrated for carrying the "Black Panther" franchise forward. According to @iKenny_J, amid all the emotion, there are still some fun surprises to look forward to.

All in all, from the performances, to the tone, to the soundtrack, to the story, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" seems like an absolute triumph for all involved. Sure, it's not perfect, and many will have their complaints when it arrives, but based on these early reactions and numerous others, those who dislike it will more than likely fall into the minority. "Wakanda Forever" premieres in theaters on November 11, 2022.