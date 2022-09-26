Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Tenoch Huerta Confirms Namor's Mutant Status In The MCU

One of the biggest lingering questions for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is when (if ever) we will see the introduction of the X-Men within the MCU. Although there are still no concrete answers as to when or how the team of mutant heroes will appear within the highly successful film franchise, Marvel's Phase 4 has already started incorporating mutants into the MCU.

Although the most obvious example is likely the alternate universe of Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) that we meet in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," fans were introduced to the franchise's first in-universe mutant during the climatic finale of "Ms. Marvel" when it was revealed that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is actually a mutant, in addition to belonging to a race of beings from the Noor dimension.

Now, it seems as though another mutant will be taking center stage in the MCU during the events of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as actor Tenoch Huerta recently confirmed that the film's antagonist is also a mutant.