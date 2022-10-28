Why The Script For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Initially Left Lupita Nyong'o Frustrated

One brief look at the production and marketing of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" lets audiences know that the film is about grief. T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 from colon cancer, months before the "Black Panther" sequel was set to begin production. Following the Emmy winner's death, writer and director Ryan Coogler retooled "Wakanda Forever" to honor Boseman's impressive legacy. This sentiment extended towards the musical side with singer Rihanna and co-writer Tems crafting the single "Lift Me Up" as a tribute to the late actor.

Promotional footage from the sequel hasn't shied away from showcasing the impact of T'Challa's death, with moments of actors meditating on their grief and sadness. Just as the film explores those themes, the production was affected by it as well. Filming served as a healthy way for the cast and crew to heal and grow together. While speaking with Looper sister site The List, Shuri actor Letitia Wright opened up about how production was difficult without her on-screen big brother. "It's difficult, but we are trying to take it one day at a time," she said. "We're trying to give ourselves the healthy space to heal and grieve and to continue his legacy as best as we can."

It's fair to assume that components of "Wakanda Forever" were difficult seeing as the film went in a naturally different direction than expected. Nakia actor Lupita Nyong'o particularly found the "Black Panther" sequel's script to be frustrating because it didn't allow her character to express the level of grief that felt necessary.