Michael Keaton Was Paid $2 Million For Acting As Batman In The Canceled Batgirl

There were a lot of reasons fans were excited to see "Batgirl," with one of the many highlights being the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he has not played since he starred in the two Tim Burton-directed films "Batman" in 1989 and "Batman Returns" in 1992. And there appeared to be several reasons for him to suit up as the caped crusader once again, two million reasons, to be precise.

Had the superheroine movie not been shelved, fans would have been able to witness Keaton on screen with Batgirl, played by "In The Heights" star Leslie Grace. He would have most likely aided his fellow Gotham protector in her efforts to stop the comic book villain Firefly, played by "The Whale" star Brendan Fraser. But unfortunately, the only glimpse people received of Keaton's Batman in the motion picture meant for HBO Max was just a still posted by director Adil El Arbi.

While he will seemingly still appear in "The Flash" movie as the caped crusader, his future as Batman in the DCEU is currently a mystery. The actor understands the move not to release was a business decision which he considers to probably be a good one. After all, some might not realize that Keaton wasn't going to be a major player in the movie, and he wasn't going to be in the shelved "Batgirl" film for a very long time despite getting a robust paycheck.