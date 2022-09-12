Michael Keaton Weighs In On Batgirl's Cancelation At The Emmys

After being asked about his thoughts on the "Batgirl" cancellation, Michael Keaton gave a swift response. "I think it was a business decision," Keaton admitted (via Variety). "I'm gonna assume it was a good one. I don't really know." The actor also noted he didn't really follow the story that much and seemed to shrug off the whole thing.

Keaton then moved on to the second part of the question, answering when fans would next see him as Batman. "A little later tonight, probably, if you're lucky enough," he joked to the audience of reporters. He, unfortunately, couldn't shed any light on when we'd actually see him reprise the role of Batman in a DC film, and it didn't appear as if he was trying to keep a secret — it looked like he really didn't know. Keaton apologized for giving a boring answer, but he appears to be just as much in the dark as the rest of us. Outside of the scrapped "Batgirl" film, Keaton filmed scenes as the Caped Crusader in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" as well as "The Flash."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton was likely replaced with Ben Affleck in the second "Aquaman" film as test audiences found the OG's appearance confusing. With "The Flash" project still up in the air as well, who knows if we'll ever see Keaton's Dark Knight again?