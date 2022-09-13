Michael Keaton Answers Questions About His Future As Batman

It's been three decades since Michael Keaton played Batman, but many superhero fans have wanted to see the actor reprise the role of Gotham's nocturnal crimefighter in that time. For a while, it didn't seem likely as he famously turned down millions to appear in "Batman Forever." However, it's long been said that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and spending years away from the Batsuit has seemingly made Keaton excited to return to the dangerous streets of Gotham City.

Months ago, it was confirmed that Keaton's Batman will appear in the DCEU courtesy of "The Flash" and "Batgirl." That said, with the latter movie getting canceled and "The Flash" being enshrouded in controversy due to Ezra Miller's personal troubles, seeing Keaton don the cape once again doesn't seem like a guaranteed certainty at the moment.

That said, Keaton was present at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, and he took some time to answer questions about his future as Batman.