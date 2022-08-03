Warner Bros.' Explanation For Batgirl Cancelation Rings Hollow

Fans of the DC Extended Universe got a nasty Hollywood wake-up call this week, with the fine folks at Warner Bros. choosing to scrap its $90 million "Batgirl" movie even though the film is for all intents and purposes ... finished.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a spokesperson told reporters of the studio boondoggle (via The Hollywood Reporter). Sounds more like a scene out of "Margin Call" than a mea culpa, which many people figured would be offered up by Warner Bros. execs after such a massive fumble. But instead, Leslie Grace and all her hardworking creative collaborators got a mouthful of corporate jargon.

Movie insiders have cited numerous reasons for "Batgirl" getting batarang'd, including an industry departure from straight-to-streaming projects, which sources say just don't make sense financially anymore, per the Los Angeles Times. Another major reason was that "Batgirl" reportedly bombed in test screenings and Warner Bros. didn't feel like footing the $30-50 million bill to market and a theatrically release the next "Morbius" (via Vanity Fair). If that's indeed the case, the studio should at least be honest about it, instead of providing the most hollow explanation possible, which just keeps getting worse the more you read it.