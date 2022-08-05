This Might Be The Closest We'll Get To Seeing Michael Keaton In Batgirl

Posted on "Batgirl" director Adil El Arbi's Instagram, the behind-the-scenes photo shows 70-year-old Michael Keaton looking like his old "Batman" (1989) self while discussing a scene with Leslie Grace aka Barbara Gordon and El Arbi. It's likely the closest fans will ever get to seeing Keaton alongside the female Caped Crusader.

Speaking to Variety in an August 2022 interview, the "Birdman" star and 2015 Oscar nominee explained that he was extremely interested in playing Bruce Wayne following so many years away from the role. "I was curious what it would be like," Keaton said. "Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking, 'Holy moly!'"

Since the announcement by Warner Bros., members of the cast and crew of "Batgirl" have rallied around each other and offered kind words of support during this hard and unexpected situation. "I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," said Grace in an Instagram post.

Reps at Warner Bros., meanwhile, offered up a hollow explanation, saying: "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance" (via The Hollywood Reporter).