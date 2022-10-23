Tim Burton Believes Dumbo Was Probably His Last Disney Movie

Tim Burton has, over the course of his career, gained a reputation for being able to tell stories about offbeat characters, with a filmography that includes "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Mars Attacks!," as well as the 1989 film "Batman" and its sequel "Batman Returns."

Burton has also worked with the behemoth studio Disney a number of times. He began his career as an animator for Disney before working on films for Buena Vista Pictures (a former subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios) such as "Ed Wood" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas." He directed the 2010 film "Alice in Wonderland" and produced the 2016 sequel "Alice Through the Looking Glass." He reunited with the studio for the 2012 film "Frankenweenie," a full-length adaptation of his 1984 short film of the same name, and most recently served as the director for Disney's live-action adaptation "Dumbo" in 2019.

In a recent interview, however, Burton revealed that the chances of him reuniting with Disney for another project are close to nil and that his days working with the studio are likely a thing of the past.