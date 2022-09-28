House Of The Dragon Tries To Fix Game Of Thrones' Problems With Women - But Just Finds New Ones

Even before "House of the Dragon" hit the small screen in August of 2022, its marketing made it very clear that the show, unlike "Game of Thrones," would feature its female characters front and center. Enter Rhaenyra Targaryen — played by Milly Alcock as a teenager and Emma D'Arcy as an adult — a headstrong dragonrider who, as the only child to King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), is named the official heir to the Iron Throne, which would make her the first woman to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Viserys, to his credit, doesn't reverse this decision even when he has two sons with his much younger wife Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey as a teen, Olivia Cooke as an adult), but Rhaenyra is extraordinarily aware that her position is precarious at best.

As a teen, Rhaenyra is plagued with the knowledge that, as Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the infamous "Queen Who Never Was" that was passed over for her cousin Viserys, tells her, men would rather watch the realm "burn" than see a woman sit upon the Iron Throne. Alicent, meanwhile, is hyper-aware thanks to her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that, if Rhaenyra wants to retain her claim to the throne, she may well do away with Alicent's sons to strengthen that very claim. "House of the Dragon" definitely wants audiences to see Alicent and Rhaenyra as incredibly powerful female characters, but... are they really?

Not only does the show pit its two main female characters against each other rather than allying them for some sort of shared goal, it also puts them smack in the middle of a patriarchal system that they both adhere to — especially Alicent, who is essentially used as a sexual pawn by her own father without any resistance. Are Rhaenyra and Alicent actually powerful, or is it just a faux feminist facade? "House of the Dragon" really wants us to believe that it's a story about strong women, but it falls back on far too many tropes and still centers a male-driven system above all else.