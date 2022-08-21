House Of The Dragon Episode 1 Recap: I Just Can't Wait To Be Queen

Let's get this out of the way: Daemon Targaryen is a lot, and it seems like he'd be a pretty bad King of Westeros. In fact, that's a belief that Viserys' entire Small Council seems pretty united about, which definitely causes trouble with Viserys himself. That said, by the episode's end, Viserys ends up seeing an entirely new side of his brother, setting up a conflict that will almost definitely last for the rest of the season (at the very least).

Daemon is clearly the troublemaker of the family — at least, as compared to Viserys, who seems kind but relatively ineffective in general — and as the commander of the City Watch, he even manages to make a scene when he massacres scores of criminals in a particularly brutal fashion. Meanwhile, his bond with his niece Rhaenyra seems, perhaps, a little too close for comfort, whether he's gifting her a Valyrian steel necklace or having secret conversations with her in other languages.

Ultimately, Daemon takes things way too far when, after Viserys loses both his wife and his son thanks to a dangerous childbirth, he's seen celebrating the late "heir for a day" and claiming he's the obvious successor to the throne. Viserys, furious, banishes his brother, who takes off on a dragon alongside his lover and companion Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno), although this certainly isn't the last we'll see of Daemon during the series. In his absence, left with only one option, Viserys officially announces Rhaenyra as his heir, which will undoubtedly put her at odds with Daemon going forward.