House Of The Dragon Episode 6 Recap: The Kids Are Not All Right

Considering that the episode opens with Rhaenyra literally in the throes of labor with what turns out is her third child, it's not a big surprise that "The Princess and the Queen" focuses so much on the Targaryen family and its offspring. After giving birth, Rhaenyra is shocked to learn that Alicent wants to see the baby right away, and insists on taking the infant herself... which seems like a pretty ill-advised idea. Despite her husband Laenor's (John Macmillan) protestations, Rhaenyra makes her way to the queen's rooms and lets Alicent look at the baby, so it's clear the queen is looking for something — but what isn't clear just yet.

That soon becomes clear, however; while Rhaenyra chats with her (surprisingly still alive) father Viserys (Paddy Considine), who declares loudly that the boy has "his father's nose," Alicent confronts Laenor, telling him to "keep trying" so that eventually he gets a son that looks like him. Apparently, Laenor is not the father — of this new baby, whom he christens Joffrey (after his dead lover) or any of his and Rhaenyra's children. Alicent spends nearly the entire episode complaining about Rhaenyra's bastard children, an apparent fact that Viserys absolutely refuses to acknowledge. Since the original series of "Game of Thrones" focused so heavily on potentially illegitimate children snatching the Iron Throne, it feels fairly obvious that the issue of Rhaenyra's kids not being Laenor's biologically will come up a lot as the show goes along, even as the two return to Dragonstone and leave King's Landing behind.