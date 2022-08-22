House Of The Dragon Director Comments On That Traumatizing Birth Scene In Episode 1

Spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 1 below.

"House of the Dragon" is here, and it's already stirring up plenty of controversy after its very first episode.

The "Game of Thrones" universe is no stranger to pushback over sexist, gruesome, or otherwise horrifying scenes, and clearly, "GoT" vet Miguel Sapochnik, who serves as showrunner for "House of the Dragon," is continuing that storied tradition. The pilot has plenty of classic "Thrones" gore, nudity, and more, but one scene left viewers shocked and horrified thanks to its graphic nature.

As the series opens, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) is eagerly awaiting the birth of his second child, convinced that the infant will be a boy and, therefore, become his unchallenged heir. Nine years into his reign, Viserys and his wife Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke) have only produced one child, Princess Rhaenyra (played in the first episode by Milly Alcock) — and because of her gender, Viserys is unlikely to name her his successor.

However, the birth of his child doesn't exactly go as planned, and the scene centered around it is making serious waves already. Here's what happens during that traumatizing birth scene in the inaugural episode of House of the Dragon, and what the creative minds behind the scene had to say about it.