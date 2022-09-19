The One House Of The Dragon Scene Fabien Frankel Needed Months To Emotionally Prepare For

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on their "West of Westeros" podcast, Frankel admitted that Ser Criston's love scene with Rhaenyra was especially daunting to film.

"It was something we talked about over seven months. It was one of the first things I was very keen to talk about," the actor told EW. "We were incredibly fortunate that episode 4 was directed by Clare Kilner, who I think is one of the great TV directors working today. The big thing for me was about it not feeling like another gratuitous, sweat-glistening-off-their-back sex scene, 'cause it's just not like that. Anyone who's ever had sex will tell you sex ain't that beautiful. It isn't some picturesque, amazing thing. It's awkward, especially when you are young. There's an uncomfortability that one has to sit in, and there's a discovery and understanding of each other's bodies — not to mention the practical side of the whole thing."

So what's the practical side? As Frankel revealed, "I remember just saying to them, 'There's no way this armor comes off without the help.' Knights would have squires, and squires would take off their armor. For even a world-quality squire, you've got 10 minutes to get the armor off. Let's say five, maybe at best. There's no way Rhaneyra and Cole are gonna take that armor off in 10 seconds. So I was like, 'Well, you have to have that in. It's important that that's what it is. It's important that it's a struggle to get the armor off.' It's heavy. How do we get the buckle off? How do we get the boots off? These are all the things I really cared about, 'cause they take away this sort of, to my mind, archaic sexual sex scenes that have existed for so long in television and film, and make it feel real and how it would be."

Clearly, Frankel felt safe on set, but there was plenty to consider. One can only imagine there will be more love scenes like this one going forward while "House of the Dragon" wraps up its inaugural season.