House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Has A Surprising Take On That Intimate Scene With Her Uncle

Spoilers for Season 1 Episode 4 of "House of the Dragon" ahead.

If that scene from the most recent episode of "House of the Dragon" grossed you out, you're not alone — but the actors involved were just fine with it.

In the fourth episode of this brand new hit "Game of Thrones" spin-off from HBO, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen — currently played by Milly Alcock — ends up exploring the underbelly of King's Landing with her troublemaking uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), beyond the walls of the Red Keep she's been accustomed to up until this point. After taking in a crude show about the Targaryen line of succession (which paints Rhaenyra in a pretty unflattering light) and several drinks, the two abscond to a brothel together, which... gets pretty weird pretty quickly.

Daemon escorts his niece through the crowded establishment, taking in scenes of people in various compromising positions, before assuming one himself: a passionate kiss with his niece. Rhaenyra responds, however, and the two really start to go at it before Daemon demurs — and whether that's because he just realized it's wrong to try and boff his niece or because he's having "performance issues," which he's dealt with in previous episodes. This scene may have been pretty uncomfortable to watch on multiple levels, but according to Alcock, it was kind of a breeze to actually film.