House Of The Dragon Is Trying To Avoid One Of Game Of Thrones' Biggest Flaws

There are plenty of valid criticisms you can make about the original "Game of Thrones," and now, its spin-off is trying to avoid the mistakes of its predecessor.

"Game of Thrones" premiered in 2011 and, upon its release, became both a cultural phenomenon and a total lightning rod for controversy. From frequent "sexposition" — a term that was quite literally coined just to describe the way the show frequently showed oversexualized scenes for no real reason — to the way it sometimes portrayed female characters, "Thrones" did have some undeniable problems when it came to its portrayal of women. The women of "Thrones" endured frequent, if not constant, sexual and physical violence... and in some cases, the women who suffered these indignities claimed they were made stronger by being abused, like Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) says in the show's final season.

Three years after "Game of Thrones" drew to a close in 2019 with a (to put it mildly) unsuccessfully received final season, "House of the Dragon," the first big spin-off, is HBO's attempt to revive this much-maligned franchise. So will it make the same mistakes as "Game of Thrones," or will it manage to surpass the show that came before it?