Here's Why House Of The Dragon's Otto Hightower May Be Even More Dangerous After Episode 4

This major player in HBO's new hit series "House of the Dragon" may have just gotten even more dangerous.

Throughout the first four episodes of "House of the Dragon," which serves as both a spin-off and a prequel for HBO's fallen juggernaut "Game of Thrones," plenty of characters are vying for the Iron Throne, including Otto Hightower (played by Rhys Ifans). As Hand of the King to Viserys I (Paddy Considine) as well as two other kings before him, Otto knows what it's like to be in close proximity to ultimate power. Much like Tywin Lannister — a fan-favorite character on "Game of Thrones" played by Charles Dance — Otto is a quiet yet skilled schemer, frequently holding his tongue until the right moment where he can play his cards accordingly. By Episode 4, this tactic has succeeded nicely for him, as his daughter Alicent Hightower (played in this timeline by Emily Carey) is now married to Viserys, producing two children — one of which is a boy.

However, in Episode 4, Otto dons some wax wings and decides to go hang out by the sun... and though he's in hot water with Viserys, it could strengthen his plan anyway. Here's why Viserys and his allies should watch out for Otto Hightower after Episode 4 of "House of the Dragon."