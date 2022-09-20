House Of The Dragon's Good King Jaehaerys Explained

"Game of Thrones" may have (rather unceremoniously) ended its run in May of 2019, but now, "House of the Dragon" is bringing fans back to Westeros — though this time, they're watching a story set just shy of two centuries before the original series. Focusing on the powerful, dragon-riding Targaryen family many years before their descendant Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) ever traveled on dragonback, "House of the Dragon" kicks off even earlier than that, with a council that chooses Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) as the new monarch when there's not a clear line of succession.

Chosen over his cousin Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) as the next King of the Seven Kingdoms, Viserys is, on the surface, a fair, just king with a good heart who's always trying to do what's best for the realm. With that said, it seems like those around him don't take him particularly seriously, and everyone from Rhaenys to her husband Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant) to the now-former Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) frequently outsmart and manipulate the king for their own purposes.

So who chooses Viserys as the next ruler of the realm? Well, that would be Jaehaerys I Targaryen, briefly played by Michael Carter in the series premiere of "House of the Dragon." Why does Jaeherys loom so large over Viserys, and what exactly was his legacy?