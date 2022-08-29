House Of The Dragon's Cringe-Worthy Episode 2 Scene Is Surprisingly Accurate

This sequence from "House of the Dragon" probably grossed a lot of fans out... but the fact is that it's shockingly realistic for a show that features giant dragons flying around.

The already successful "Game of Thrones" prequel — so successful, in fact, that it's already been picked up for a second season — is already following in its predecessor's footsteps in some ways, and it's certainly not shying away from gross, icky on screen moments. In the series premiere, audiences were treated to some light wound lancing courtesy — pus included! — thanks to an injury incurred by King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), a few completely smashed faces, a terrifyingly brutal childbirth scene, and jousting fights gone very, very wrong. Episode 2, "The Rogue Prince," followed suit once again, and one of the scenes sure to gross out even the steeliest of fans is one where Viserys, who has cut his finger on the Iron Throne, puts his hand into a bowl of maggots as a form of treatment when the digit contracts what appears to be gangrene.

This maggot-centric scene might seem just as implausible as the aforementioned dragons, but you might be surprised to learn that it's a real medical practice — and it's actually done a ton of good. Here's the reality behind the most cringe-worthy scene in "House of the Dragon" season 1 episode 2.