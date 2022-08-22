House Of The Dragon's Great Council Of 101 AC Explained

Explained in a voiceover by Princess Rhaenyra — played in the first episode by Milly Alcock as a young version of the princess, though this voiceover is performed by Emma D'Arcy, who will take over the role after an eventual time jump — the Great Council of 101 AC determined who would rule Westeros when the Targaryen succession was called into question. With ten adult dragons helping them reign supreme, the Targaryens were, at the time, led by King Jaehaerys I, who had served for many peaceful, prosperous years.

However, after Jaehaerys' successors and sons, Aemon and Baelon, both die before they could take the throne, he's left with a choice: anoint his oldest child Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) as the future ruler, or stick to tradition and choose Rhaenys' cousin Viserys, a man. It's also not only up to Jaehaerys; the decision is made by a council made up of Westerosi lords that he entrusts with the choice, so that a war would not break out over the line of succession.

Ultimately and predictably, Rhaenys, who has the strongest technical claim to the throne, is passed over for Viserys, who becomes king. The series then take us ahead another nine years — 172 years before Daenerys' birth — and into Viserys' rein, where, ironically, he is searching for an heir of his own.