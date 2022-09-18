House Of The Dragon Episode 5 Recap: Til Death Do Us Part

Last week, Daemon's (Matt Smith) wildly chaotic nature led him into the underbelly of King's Landing, into a very awkwardly intimate entanglement with his niece Rhaenyra, and into a situation where he experienced, uh, some performance issues that stopped that tryst dead in its tracks. After all of that, he finds himself banished back to the Vale to his wife's side by his angry brother King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), and at the start of the episode, he certainly does head back to the Vale... only to do something completely despicable.

"We Light the Way" opens in the Vale with Lady Rhea Royce (Rachel Redford), head of her House and Lady of Runestone, spurning her cousin to ride alone on her horse near the Eyrie, only to come face to face with her disloyal husband. Clearly, there's exactly zero love lost between Rhea and Daemon, with the former mocking the latter over being replaced in the line of succession by Rhaenyra. Daemon, however, quickly physically overpowers Rhea, knocking her off her horse and seemingly paralyzing her before killing her with a rock offscreen; later, it seems that most of the Realm has accepted the obvious lie that Rhea, a skilled rider, died in a "hunting accident."

Daemon returns to court, apparently uninvited, for Rhaenyra's wedding, and continues his rotten behavior, making a scene with his betrothed niece right in front of Viserys. Daemon may not directly contribute to the wedding's tragic turn, but he'll almost certainly get in more trouble next week.