Queen Alicent's Attire On House Of The Dragon Means So Much More Than You Probably Realize

A queen clad in green hasn't made a statement this big since the days of Anne Boleyn.

The first season of "House of the Dragon," HBO's buzzy prequel and spinoff to "Game of Thrones," is halfway done, and the Targaryens and other power players chronicled in the series are starting to draw some pretty big lines in the sand. Set centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones," this show focuses on the dragon-riding Targaryens, who hold onto their throne thanks to their fire-breathing beasts and a previously iron-clad line of succession. However, as the events of the first season have unfolded in the first five episodes, that succession has been thrown into question.

At the end of the show's series premiere, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), mourning the loss of his queen and infant son, names his daughter and only child Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as the recognized heir to the Iron Throne. Later, though, when Viserys has a son, Aegon II, with his second wife Queen Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) — Rhaenyra's former best friend and confidante — it stands to reason that he could choose to disinherit Rhaenyra in favor of his son, as the realm may not accept a woman as its ruler.

Alicent's role in this has been negligible until this point, but in the fifth episode, "We Light the Way," she makes a pretty bold statement... just by wearing a dress. Here's why Queen Alicent's attire in this episode of "House of the Dragon" means so much more than you probably realize.