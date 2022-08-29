Why Vhagar's Mention On House Of The Dragon Is More Important Than You Think
Spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 as well as "Fire & Blood" to follow.
If you're impressed by the dragons on the new "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," get ready: bigger beasts are coming.
Two episodes into the buzzy new show's first season — after the premiere drew enormous viewership numbers, HBO saw fit to renew it for a second season quite quickly — audiences have already met a few massive dragons, including Syrax and Caraxes, who belong to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), respectively. However, according to a fascinating tidbit mentioned by the young Lady Laena Velaryon (currently played by Nova Foueillis-Mosé), there's another, way bigger dragon lurking somewhere out in the world... and based on the show's source material, that dragon is bound to appear on screen eventually.
As audiences prepare to see a legendarily large Chekhov's dragon show up, some people might be asking: what's the deal with this dragon, a massive female steed named Vhagar? Here's what you need to know about Vhagar, why she's so important, and how "House of the Dragon" could, with Martin's source material, work her into this massive, fantastical story.
Vhagar is lurking somewhere in Westeros
In the original book series by Martin, "A Song of Ice and Fire," Vhagar is mentioned briefly by Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage on "Game of Thrones"), and her basic stats are pretty intense. For starters, Tyrion notes that Vhagar is so massive that a soldier could easily ride a horse down her throat, and that her breath was a high enough temperature to not only melt any knight's armor, but basically roast him right on the spot.
So where is Vhagar right now, and what's her importance to "House of the Dragon?" Partway through episode 2, "The Rogue Prince," King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) tells Lady Laena that he's not sure where Vhagar is at the moment, but that she's far too large to reside in the dragon pits of King's Landing anyway. While it's relatively unsettling that Viserys and his advisors have, you know, lost track of an enormous fire-breathing murder machine, there's little doubt that Vhagar will appear in the series eventually, especially considering that we've already met a few of her riders.
Vhagar is a vital player in the Dance of the Dragons
Those familiar with Martin's writings about the Targaryen family know that "House of the Dragon" is, ultimately leading to the Dance of the Dragons, a familial fight over the Iron Throne. In fact, Lady Laena — who conspicuously brings Vhagar up on the show — is Vhagar's first rider in decades after she was ridden by historically significant Targaryen riders like Princess Visenya and Prince Balon. Lady Laena, who, in Martin's writings, eventually marries Daemon Targaryen, becomes Vhagar's rider at the tender of age of twelve... and significantly, Viserys specifically says Lady Laena is twelve during the series' second episode.
Referring to Martin's writings once again, Lady Laena rides Vhagar until her death (she tragically dies during childbirth), and it isn't long before another significant rider claimed Vhagar. After Lady Laena's death, Prince Aemond Targaryen — the offspring of King Viserys I and his second wife, Alicent Hightower (currently played by Emily Carey) — starts riding Vhagar and joins his older brother, King Aegon II, in a fight for the Iron Throne. As Viserys' children, Aegon II and Aemond believe they have the divine right to the throne, but they must go up against their half-sister Rhaenyra, who, in the series, is currently Viserys' named heir to the throne.
Based on everything Martin has already told his readers, it's inevitable that Vhagar will factor into the narrative depicted on "House of the Dragon" — but when she's introduced is still a major question. "House of the Dragon" airs on Sunday nights on HBO and HBO Max.