Why Vhagar's Mention On House Of The Dragon Is More Important Than You Think

Spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1 episode 2 as well as "Fire & Blood" to follow.

If you're impressed by the dragons on the new "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," get ready: bigger beasts are coming.

Two episodes into the buzzy new show's first season — after the premiere drew enormous viewership numbers, HBO saw fit to renew it for a second season quite quickly — audiences have already met a few massive dragons, including Syrax and Caraxes, who belong to Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), respectively. However, according to a fascinating tidbit mentioned by the young Lady Laena Velaryon (currently played by Nova Foueillis-Mosé), there's another, way bigger dragon lurking somewhere out in the world... and based on the show's source material, that dragon is bound to appear on screen eventually.

As audiences prepare to see a legendarily large Chekhov's dragon show up, some people might be asking: what's the deal with this dragon, a massive female steed named Vhagar? Here's what you need to know about Vhagar, why she's so important, and how "House of the Dragon" could, with Martin's source material, work her into this massive, fantastical story.