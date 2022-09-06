Perry Mattfeld Discusses The In The Dark Series Finale, Saying Goodbye To Pretzel, And What's Next - Exclusive Interview

I was blown away by those last few minutes of that episode, and seeing through [Murphy's] eyes was incredible. Why do you think it was such an important and powerful way to set up that scene? What was it like to literally film those moments?

I love that they went that route. That's very unconventional for TV to have minutes on end of nothing. You can't see anything. [It's] realistic to what Murphy's vision would be like, or some individuals with [her] condition. They do get light there. They can see some light. It was cool to operate the camera and be able to put ... I was able to watch what I was shooting. I almost felt like, for the first time, I got a little bit of say in our shots, because I was looking at my monitor while I was also doing my lines and trying to also think about how Murphy would feel in that.

But it was a bold choice, and it's really cool, and it leaves the audience inside her internal claustrophobic panic. That was a cool way to get the audience to feel everything she's feeling with her.

The finale is almost set up like a "cabin in the woods" horror movie. What was it like tapping into that side of Murphy, and what were the technical aspects of getting that right?

That was so fun. Morgan [Krantz] and I are so close. Theo [Bhat] and I are so close. We had so much fun. That final episode — there [are] so many ways that the show, as we were filming, became meta to the ending of Murphy's journey. When we filmed the finale, it had just started to turn into spring. The whole show, over four seasons, takes place in winter. It is always snowing. We are always literally freezing. But we filmed this cabin episode in one cabin on this ranch, and it was finally spring. There were sunsets; the grass was growing. It felt like this meta reflection of this transition for Murphy too. This whole whirlwind that she's experienced over four seasons is over and just beginning in a way as well. That was really fun to shoot.

Allowing our director, Ryan McFaul, who has directed many, many episodes and who knows us really well ... He allowed us to scream in that finale and go nuts. It was like bulls running around in this cabin. Those [were] some late nights, but because we knew it had to be so special, everyone was giving it 120%. I'm really proud of that. I think it's our best episode of "In the Dark" that we ever made.

It's a cool way to do a finale.

I wish it would never end, but I feel like if it had to, it's a pretty epic finale, in my opinion.