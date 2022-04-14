Walker's Mitch Pileggi On One Last Run, Jared Padalecki, And Memories Of Supernatural - Exclusive Interview

You've had some really major plot points recently, with Bonham's arrest. How did you first react to finding out that Bonham was arrested for the murder of Marv? And did you initially think he could possibly be guilty?

Yeah, in this business, anything's possible, you know that. I didn't think there was any way in the world that Bonham, that it's in his nature to do something like that. You'll find out what he really did do as time passes on or as the next episodes air. I didn't think that it was in his nature to do something like that, but it was an interesting plot point and an interesting way to take it. He did some stupid things. Bonham did some dumbass things to put himself in this position, so maybe he deserves it for a little bit.

I love those scenes between you and Jared Padalecki in "Common Ground," where you're training Jared for the race. What are some of the joys and trials of working with the horses? Is that something you did a lot before "Walker"? Jared is a Texas native, so did he give you any horse tips?

I went to school at UT, and I started my acting career here in Austin, so I've done some horse riding. It was fun playing that scene, and with Ashley [Reyes] coming in, I adore her. She's wonderful, and I'm her biggest cheerleader, so I'm so glad that she's joined us. I love working with horses. I love riding them. I love that Bonham's ... I actually had one of the directors, at one point, after a scene, she walked up to me, and she goes, "Are you a real cowboy?" And I said, "No, but Bonham is." It's fun for me to be able to play a character like this, that is a cowboy, and I'm relishing every second of it.