In The Dark's Morgan Krantz On Directing Perry Mattfeld, Saying Goodbye, And Representation - Exclusive Interview

Is there a dream role, whether it's been done before or not, that you would love to take on?

I want to play criminals, and I would like to play a rock star. I want to play a musician. I would love to do the rise and fall of a rock star thing, and any form of criminal — "Better Call Saul" was a good ... But he was super dumb. Felix is a criminal in a way, too, technically. But I want to play a real, Ratso from "Midnight Cowboy" criminal — a scummy criminal.

Is there a comic book villain that you would like to play?

Oh, damn. It's been a while since I've been into comic books. But one of my first jobs was actually a writer's assistant for a comic book writer. God, what are some good [comic book villains]? I don't know ... I was definitely jealous of Jesse Eisenberg doing Lex Luthor. I was like, "That'd be a good one." I would like to do that one because I like his coldness. I don't know enough about the villains to choose one. Do you know them? What would you say for that?

Do you want to be cunning? The Riddler. I could see you as a good Riddler.

Oh, yeah. Riddler would be awesome. Joker is almost too ... It's a little overexposed. It's been in such good hands so many times that it's like, "Why? Why would anybody ...?" I don't think anybody needs to touch that for another decade, probably, other than Joaquin Phoenix, because Heath Ledger was amazing, and Jack Nicholson was amazing. But Riddler, I like that. That would be amazing, actually. Wait — isn't somebody doing that now, though? Isn't Paul Dano doing that?

Yeah, but it's comics.

[Joking] All right. Well, he needs to get out of the way. I'm coming in. That would be fun.

You could even do an animated version, too.

I would like to do that. That would be fun. I like him.

Before I let you go, do you have anything else you want to plug?

Not at the moment. If you like my episode of the show, you can check out the short film ["Squeegee"] I made before that — it's linked in my bio on Instagram.

New episodes of "In the Dark" air Mondays on The CW, with episodes streaming on the CW website and app the next day.

This interview was edited for clarity.

