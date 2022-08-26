Ezra Miller Reportedly Played Damage Control During Pivotal Warner Bros. Meeting About The Flash

Amid the chaos currently happening on the Warner Bros. lot — including the "Batgirl" funeral screenings and yet another release date shuffle that impacts a few different projects — Ezra Miller and their CAA agent Scott Metzger met with company executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. During this chat, they discussed what should become of "The Flash," Miller apologized for their actions and the damage they've done, and they went on to voice their support for the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim Miller cares deeply about the movie and the character of the Flash.

Additionally, Miller reiterated in the August 26, 2022 meeting that they plan on seeking help for their mental health issues. Earlier in the month, they finally broke their silence on the various headlines they'd made in the previous weeks, vowing to get the help they need. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they said in a statement, noting that they plan to course-correct and hope to get back to a better place in life in the future.

"The Flash" will release on June 23, 2023.