Fans Have Some Brutal Advice For Warner Bros. On How To Handle The Flash Controversy

"The Flash" appears to be speeding into theaters next year — but not without controversy. Lead star Ezra Miller has been embroiled in a series of controversies that have plunged the Warner Bros. film's future into uncertainty. Miller, who has been appearing as the Barry Allen iteration of the Flash since 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," was recently charged with a felony burglary in Vermont (via Variety). This is the latest brush with law enforcement the 29-year-old actor has had in the last couple of years. In April 2020, Variety shared footage of what appeared to be Miller choking a woman in Iceland, and earlier this year, the Hawaii Police Department arrested the actor for disorderly conduct and harassment.

After several more allegations and encounters with law enforcement, Miller released a statement detailing their actions and promising to get help. This statement came shortly after it was revealed that Warner Bros. had prepared three different contingencies for handling "The Flash," a film reportedly with a budget of $200 million. The first would see Miller denounce his actions and get professional help, the second would be for the studio to promote the film without the actor's involvement, and the third would be to scrap the film entirely.

With these three contingencies in mind, fans have some brutal advice for how Warner Bros. should handle the most controversial film in the DC Extended Universe.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.