Ezra Miller May Have Offered Up Another Nail In The Flash Film's Coffin

After the latest reports regarding Ezra Miller, the actor's future projects are again in question. Having been delayed multiple times, DC fans continue to wonder about the fate of "The Flash," especially in light of the scandalous stories plaguing Miller, its star, for the past two years. Rumored to be an intended reset point for the DC Extended Universe based on the iconic "Flashpoint" storyline from the comics, "The Flash" is currently set for release in June 2023. However, with the future of the DCEU somewhat in the air after the cancelation of "Batgirl" by Warner Bros. Discovery and reports of misconduct following Miller across the globe, fans may understandably be concerned that "The Flash" will be scrapped.

Trouble began to brew for Miller in April 2020 when a video surfaced that appeared to show the actor choking a woman. While visiting Hawaii early this year, Miller was involved in two disturbances, and Hawaii Police arrested them on March 28, charging them with harassment and disorderly conduct. They were arrested a second time only weeks later for second-degree assault. Then, in June, two Native American activists obtained a protective order for their 18-year-old child, Tokata Iron Eyes, in which it was alleged Miller had been "psychologically manipulating" and "physically intimidating" Tokata, though the court could not locate Miller to serve them the order. Tokata Iron Eyes, also an activist, has apparently denied the allegations, referring to Miller in an unverified Instagram post as a "comrade" and writing, "My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic."

Now, a new charge has been brought against the embattled star, and it may be yet another nail in the coffin for "The Flash."